BBC Sport - Your guide to Wales' 2018 Commonwealth team

Your guide to Wales' 2018 Commonwealth team

BBC Sport Wales looks at the athletes and stories as the Welsh team is named for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Former champions Jazz Carlin, Georgia Davies and Dai Greene are in - along with teenage diver Aidan Heslop and 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin in Australia on 4 April.

  • From the section Wales
