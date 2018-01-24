BBC Sport - Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths
Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths
- From the section Wales
BBC Sport Wales meets Anna Hursey, the 11-year-old selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Hursey - who is in her first year of secondary school - started playing table tennis when she was five years old.
She played in her first international tournament aged seven and represented Wales for the first time last year.
Her coach, Stephen Jenkins, says she's the best 11-year-old player he's ever seen.
