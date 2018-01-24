BBC Sport - Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths

Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales meets Anna Hursey, the 11-year-old selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Hursey - who is in her first year of secondary school - started playing table tennis when she was five years old.

She played in her first international tournament aged seven and represented Wales for the first time last year.

Her coach, Stephen Jenkins, says she's the best 11-year-old player he's ever seen.

Top videos

Video

Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Edmund beats Dimitrov for semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Celtic

Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

Nations League explained: How the format works

Video

Skier angry after being targeted by snowballs

Video

'Peanut butter & jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays

Video

Highlights: England collapse against Australia to exit U19 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Giraffes, Vaseline and bobsleighs - Meet the Micas

Video

Watch the moment Edmund sealed semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sean Connery, Sadiq Khan or Pep Guardiola?

Video

How the Nations League is a back-door route to Euro 2020

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired