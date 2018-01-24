Commonwealth Games 2018: Wales name 11-year-old Anna Hursey in squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealth Games

Wales have named 11-year-old table tennis player Anna Hursey in their squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Hursey is believed to be the youngest person to represent Wales at any sport at senior level, or compete at a Commonwealth Games.

Last year, aged just 10, she became the youngest player to represent Wales' senior table tennis team in a European Championship.

Wales also has its first diving entrant in 20 years in Aidan Heslop, aged 15.

'I feel really proud of myself'

Hursey, who took up table tennis as a five-year old, says her first memory is of playing the sport came at Penlan Leisure Centre in Swansea.

Now living in Cardiff, Hursey will be 11 years and 286 days on 4 April - the day of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

She is determined not to put too much pressure on herself, but admits she could feel nervous due to the size of the crowds and the potential for royal visitors.

"I don't normally get nervous, I know I am so young and will have lots of chances," Hursey told BBC Sport Wales.

"Sometimes you can't believe how many people are going to be there and if the Queen was there, that would be a dream.

"I feel proud of myself but I don't feel that nervous - when I am there I probably will be.

"I think I have a really good mindset, you can't give up when you are losing or you won't get better."

Anna Hursey (right) is believed to be the youngest player to represent Wales at any sport at senior level

Hursey is already setting her sights on Olympic gold and knows sacrifices will have to be made.

"At first I was having fun in clubs, but then I got picked for Wales and started playing in competitions and it is a big jump," she said.

"Sometimes I go to the gym and practise hard, and sometimes I miss school for competitions.

"I play about three hours a day after school and sometimes I go out running with my dad, it's all right once you get used to it."

The full squad details

Team Wales have announced 93 more athletes to compete at the Commonwealth Games on 4-15 April.

The rosters for 11 sports and para-sports are now complete, with 124 competitors set for the Gold Coast.

The men's and women's rugby union sevens, men's and women's hockey, and netball squads will be announced in due course.

Former world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene and Rio 2016 Olympic 400m runner Seren Bundy-Davies have been named in the athletics squad despite not having achieved the qualification times.

The duo have been given until 4 March to meet the selection criteria with Greene needing to run 49.50 seconds and Bundy-Davies 51.50secs.

Commonwealth Games 2014 swimming champions Jazz Carlin and Georgia Davies will compete again.

Swimmer Jazz Carlin, triathlete Non Stanford and 400m runner Dai Greene are Wales medal hopes

Olympic gold medallist Dani King, who switched allegiance from England to Wales, will represent her adopted country for the first time after being named in the cycling squad alongside Olympic champion Elinor Barker.

Cyclist Luke Rowe is selected despite breaking his leg at his brother's stag do in August and previously ruling himself out of contention.

His Team Sky colleague Geraint Thomas will not defend the Commonwealth Games road race title he won in Glasgow four years ago.

Former world champion and Olympic triathlete Non Stanford makes her Commonwealth Games debut.

"We're absolutely delighted with the team selection," Helen Phillips, the chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got an outstanding list of superstars. So we're really excited about the experience in the team but also the new athletes coming through who are really going to shine on the Gold Coast."

Team Wales:

Aquatics: Jazz Carlin, Xavier Castelli, Georgia Davies, Kathryn Greenslade, Aidan Heslop, Calum Jarvis, Daniel Jervis, Ellena Jones, Harriet Jones, Alex Rosser (para), Beth Sloan, Alys Thomas, Jack Thomas (para), Chloe Tutton, Harriet West.

Athletics: Hollie Arnold (para), Rowan Axe, Olivia Breen (para), Rebecca Chapman, Melissa Courtney, Andrew Davies, Bethan Davies, Seren Bundy Davies, Caryl Granville, Dai Greene, Ben Gregory, Dewi Griffiths, Josh Griffiths, Jonathan Hopkins, Beverley Jones (para), Caryl Jones, Morgan Jones (para), Osian Jones, Rhys Jones (para), Elinor Kirk, James Ledger (para), Heather Lewis, Tom Marshall, David Omoregie, Carys Parry-Evans, Sally Peake, Ieuan Thomas.

Boxing: Rosie Eccles, Billy Edwards, Lynsey Holdaway, Kyran Jones, Sammy Lee, Mickey McDonagh, Lauren Price.

Cycling: James Ball (para), Elinor Barker, Rhys Britton, Eleanor Coster, Scott Davies, Sam Harrison, Joe Holt, Ciara Horne, Rachel James, Dylan Kerfoot-Robson, Pete Kibble, Manon Lloyd, Zachery May, Jon Mould, Lewis Oliva, Daniel Pearson, Dani Rowe, Luke Rowe, Ethan Vernon, Stephen Williams.

Lawn bowls: Anwen Butten, Laura Daniels, Stephen Harris, Jonathan Hubbard (para), Raymond Lillycrop (para), Gilbert Miles (para), Ross Owen, Daniel Salmon, Jess Sims, Caroline Taylor, Julie Thomas (para), Jonathan Tomlinson, Pauline Wilson (para), Emma Woodcock, Marc Wyatt.

Shooting: Craig Auden, Mike Bamsey, Sian Corish, Coral Kennerley, Ben Llewellin, Gareth Morris, David Phelps, Chris Watson, Mike Wixey, Sarah Wixey.

Squash: Peter Creed, Tesni Evans, Joel Makin, Deon Saffery.

Table Tennis: Charlotte Carey, Anna Hursey, Joshua Stacey (para), Chloe Thomas.

Triathlon: Iestyn Harrett, Liam Lloyd, Olivia Mathias, Non Stanford.

Weighlifting & Powerlifting: Seth Casidsid, Gareth Evans, Sean Gaffney (para), Tayla Howe, Laura Hughes, Catrin Jones, Holly Knowles, Harry Misangyi, Joshua Parry, Nerys Pearce (para), Faye Pittman, Hannah Powell, Jordan Sakkas, Nathan Stephens (para), Rhodri West, Christie Williams.

Wrestling: Kane Charig, Curtis Dodge.