John Phillips: Welshman to finally make delayed UFC debut

John Phillips was scheduled to fight Eryk Anders in California in December 2017

Welsh fighter John Phillips will make his delayed UFC debut against American Charles Byrd in March.

Phillips, 32, said fighting in the UFC has been "a long time coming" after his previous two scheduled fights were postponed because of visa issues.

The Swansea-born middleweight, who has a professional fighting record of 21 wins and four defeats, fights on 17 March at the O2 Arena, London.

Phillips' initial UFC contract will see him contest a total of four fights.

He will become the third Welshman to fight in UFC, following in the footsteps of Jack Marshman and UFC title-chasing Brett Johns.