Ryan Giggs and Wales friendlies - the statistics

Ryan Giggs saw off competition from Craig Bellamy, Mark Bowen and Osian Roberts to become Wales manager

Ryan Giggs' appointment as the new Wales manager has divided fans.

The former Manchester United icon took his first permanent post in management earlier this week after Chris Coleman resigned to take charge of Sunderland in November 2017.

Some fans have argued that Giggs' lack of appearances in friendly games as a player means he is not committed, and never has been committed, to his country.

BBC Wales has examined the stats and the history of Giggs' Wales career to see whether the views of disgruntled fans are supported by the facts.

Did Giggs play friendlies?

During his international playing career Giggs won a total of 64 caps between his debut in 1991 and final appearance in 2007.

Of those, 30 came in World Cup Qualifiers, 22 in European Championship Qualifiers, two were in a European Championship play-off and 10 caps were friendly matches.

In that time, Giggs missed a total of 30 out of 40 possible friendlies, failing to make a single appearance in a friendly match from 1991 to 2000 - a total of 16 matches.

Former United team-mate Clayton Blackmore said Giggs' club manger Sir Alex Ferguson was responsible for the Welshman missing friendly games.

Blackmore said Giggs "didn't have much choice" when it came to playing in friendly matches.

Did Ferguson's plan work?

Ryan Giggs (centre) with Sir Alex Ferguson (right) and Clayton Blackmore (left) in South Africa in 1993

Of the 30 friendlies Giggs missed, 10 would not have interfered with his club career. However, 20 were played days before a Manchester United fixture.

Of those 20 games, Giggs featured in 85% of games for United, starting in 15 and making a further two appearances off the bench.

On only three occasions did Giggs not play in a Wales friendly game and then not play for Manchester United.

So was Ferguson right to stop Giggs from playing friendly games and did he have evidence to back up his protection?

On only one occasion did Giggs play in a Wales friendly and then miss the following game for Manchester United. On that occasion, Giggs was rested against West Ham United ahead of Manchester United's Champions League game against Real Madrid the following Tuesday.

You can find the statistics at the bottom of the page.

How does this compare?

Blackmore said that while Ferguson was keeping Giggs wrapped up in cotton wool, he and Mark Hughes had the chance to play in friendlies.

Despite the freedom offered to Hughes, the former Stoke City manager made only eight more appearances for Wales than Giggs over a similar period of time.

Another former Wales regular with a similar international career length is striker Dean Saunders, who was never managed by Ferguson.

Saunders won 75 caps for Wales between 1986 and 2001, a tenure almost identical to Giggs in terms of duration. Before Giggs' debut, Saunders played 26 Wales games, of which 16 were friendly matches.

However, once Giggs makes his Wales debut, Saunders' record does deviate from Giggs' even though his friendly appearances become less frequent.

Mark Hughes was a rival manager to Sir Alex Ferguson when QPR visited Old Trafford in April 2012

He played a total of 11 more friendlies for Wales after 1991, with nine coming in Giggs' years of absence between 1991-2000.

Saunders played 20 World Cup and 16 European Championship qualifiers before his final appearance for his country, meaning that in total, 62% of Saunders' appearances for Wales came in competitive games, compared to 84.4% for Giggs.

However, a comparison that paints Giggs more favourably is that of Wales' current version of Giggs, their biggest superstar, Gareth Bale.

Bale has played just 26 minutes of Wales' last seven friendly matches, with 15 of his 68 Wales appearances coming in friendlies, which works out as 77.95% of Bale's appearances for Wales being competitive matches.

So while Giggs' record of turning up for friendlies is not as impressive as some of his contemporaries, it is certainly comparable to that of Bale.

What about his competitive record?

Another accusation thrown at Giggs is he did not deliver enough for Wales in the biggest games, with arguments particularly that he did not score enough goals.

However, statistically, that simply does not stack up. Giggs played 963 games for United, scoring 168 goals, meaning he averaged a goal for United every 5.7 games.

For Wales he scored 12 in 64 appearances, meaning an average of a goal every 5.3 games. So his goal record was actually better for club than country, debunking a major myth Giggs should have been more prolific in the red of Wales.

Giggs also produced some stand-out performances over the years, against Germany and Belgium at Cardiff Arms Park, and especially against Finland and Italy in games staged at the Millennium Stadium.

He also did so at a time when the common perception was that if you stop Giggs, you stop Wales and he was often marked by two or even three players.

And with respect to some of the players who featured in Giggs' time, particularly during the tenure of Bobby Gould, they simply do not compare with the talent Wales have now.

So while Giggs undoubtedly missed a lot of friendly matches, his record is comparable to that of Bale and considering the 'Fergie factor' and club career Giggs had, not to mention the relative strength of Wales compared to now, is the criticism of him really merited?