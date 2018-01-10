Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 6-2 (9-5) Guildford Flames

From the section

Challenge Cup holders Cardiff booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 6-2 win over Guildford.

With the two-leg match level, Cardiff took a three goal lead in the first period thanks to two Jake Morissette goals and a Patrick Asselin strike.

Brett Ferguson reduced the deficit but Sean Bentivoglio and Asselin ended hopes of a comeback at Wales Ice Arena.

John Dunbar found a consolation before Matt Pope's strike confirmed a semi-final meeting with Sheffield Steelers.