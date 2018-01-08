BBC Sport - Welsh teenage skier Fitzpatrick: Paralympic call-up 'means everything'

Menna Fitzpatrick: Paralympic call-up 'means everything'

Welsh para skier Menna Fitzpatrick says her inclusion in the Great Britain Paralympic squad 'means everything to her'.

The 19-year-old has been selected in the visually-impaired category alongside guide Jennifer Kehoe.

The pair have been excellent form so far this season with four medals in their first four World Cup races in December.

  From the section Wales
