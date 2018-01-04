Barker sisters named for Track World Cup event in Minsk

From the section

Elinor Barker (right) won madison gold with Katie Archibald (left) at the Track Cycling World Cup in 2017

Olympic champion Elinor Barker and sister Megan have been named in Great Britain's team for the Track World Cup in Minsk on January 19-21.

The Barker sisters are included with Lauren Bate and Georgia Hilleard and Chris Latham.

"I'm pleased with how the team performed throughout the 2017 World Cups," said British Cycling head coach Iain Dyer.

"This puts us in a strong position for World Championship qualification."

Senior academy sprinters Bate and Hilleard will make their World Cup debuts in Belarus, while Latham will contest the men's omnium event.

The 2018 UCI Track Cycling World Championships will be held in Apeldoorn between 28 February and 4 March.