Since winning gold in the team pursuit at the London Olympics in 2012, it has been a rollercoaster ride for Dani Rowe, formerly known as Dani King.

A devastating crash in 2014 which put her in intensive care severely affected her chances of making the Olympic team for Rio.

However, she describes the last year as being the happiest of her life, in which she married Matthew Rowe, brother of Team Sky's Luke Rowe.

Despite competing for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, Rowe will be wearing the red of Wales on the Gold Coast.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with her during a training camp in Gran Canaria as she targets a podium finish on the road in Australia.