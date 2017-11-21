BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Fell runner Mike Blake wins Welsh title

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

Fell running organiser Mike Blake has been named BBC Wales' Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero for 2017.

The 69-year-old has been a member of the Eryri Harriers club in Llanberis, near Caernarfon, for nearly 40 years and has inspired generations of new runners to take up the sport.

