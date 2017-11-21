Fell running organiser Mike Blake has been named BBC Wales' Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero for 2017.

The 69-year-old has been a member of the Eryri Harriers club in Llanberis, near Caernarfon, for nearly 40 years and has inspired generations of new runners to take up the sport.

Take a look at Get Inspired's handy guide to volunteering to see how you too can get involved.