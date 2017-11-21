BBC Sport - BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Fell runner Mike Blake wins Welsh title
BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title
- From the section Wales
Fell running organiser Mike Blake has been named BBC Wales' Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero for 2017.
The 69-year-old has been a member of the Eryri Harriers club in Llanberis, near Caernarfon, for nearly 40 years and has inspired generations of new runners to take up the sport.
Take a look at Get Inspired's handy guide to volunteering to see how you too can get involved.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired