BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Fell running organiser Mike Blake wins Welsh award

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Unsung Hero 2017: Fell runner Mike Blake wins Welsh title

Veteran fell running organiser Mike Blake has been named BBC Wales' Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero for 2017.

The 69-year-old has been a member of the Eryri Harriers club in Llanberis, near Caernarfon, for nearly 40 years.

In that time Mike has organised more than 300 races, all voluntarily and for no profit, with all proceeds going directly to local schools, community groups and mountain rescue.

Mike also organises events as diverse as British Championship races and the Tuesday night series of short fell races - with Easter eggs on offer as prizes!

He is instantly recognisable by his bandana, shorts, fell shoes and odd socks, turning up in all weathers - usually doing the things that nobody else wants to do - and is often the last to leave, having made sure that he has collated all the results.

Mike Blake has been a member of the Eryri Harriers fell running club for nearly 40 years.

In addition, he frugally collects and saves tape and re-uses race numbers to ensure nothing is wasted!

As his nominator wrote: "He deserves more recognition for his continuing impact on fell running, ensuring it is accessible for all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

"Mike is truly at the heart and soul of grass roots fell-running in north Wales, and the fell-running community has an incredible amount to thank him for."

Mike's efforts will be recognised at the BBC Wales Sport Awards 2017 on Monday, 4 December at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

He will share the stage with the night's other big winners including Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement award and the prestigious BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.