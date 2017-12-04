BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Jonathan Davies wins award

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Jonathan Davies says award 'means a lot'

Wales and Scarlets rugby union player Jonathan Davies is the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.

The 29-year-old was player of the series as the 2017 British and Irish Lions drew against New Zealand in June.

Results of the vote were revealed at the Wales Sport Awards in Newport where BBC Cymru Wales and Sport Wales celebrated Welsh sporting success.

Cardiff Devils won the team of the year award after winning ice hockey's 2016-17 Elite League and Challenge Cup.

Ben Woodburn, the 17-year-old Wales and Liverpool forward, won the Carwyn James young sportsman crown with weightlifter Catrin Jones taking the young sportswoman award.

Wales rugby legends Phil Bennett and Dai Watkins share a joke at the Wales Sport Awards

Davies was one of the stand-out performers in both domestic and international rugby union in 2017.

He began the 2017 Six Nations with a try in Wales' opening 33-7 win over Italy, but that was followed by back-to-back losses against England and Scotland.

Although they beat Ireland in a thrilling Cardiff encounter, another loss in the final game with France saw Warren Gatland's side finish fifth in the table.

Davies' regional side the Scarlets failed to reach the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup but were flying in the Pro12.

Taekwondo athlete Jade Jones won the 2016 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award

Scarlets beat Leinster in Ireland in the semi-finals and then beat another Irish side Munster - also in Dublin - in the final.

Davies was one of Scarlets' six tries scorers as the Welsh side won in style 46-22 to claim the title for the first time since 2004.

That form saw Davies selected for the end-of-season Lions squad to tour New Zealand.

The centre played every minute of the three Tests against the All Blacks as the Lions secured an historic series draw in which Davies was outstanding in defence and attack.

Ken Jones, winner of the inaugural BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 1954, scores Wales' winning try against New Zealand in 1953

But Wales and Scarlets will have to manage without Davies for much of the 2017-18 season, as he suffered a serious foot injury in the opening November international against Australia that is likely to sideline him for six months.

Davies, who missed Wales' autumn campaign because of an ankle injury beat footballer Gareth Bale, cyclist Elinor Barker, para-athlete Aled Sion Davies, judoka Natalie Powell and cyclist Geraint Thomas to the night's main award.

Former Great Britain athlete and Wales rugby union wing Nigel Walker chaired the judging panel, which comprised five members with Brian Davies, Sarah Thomas, Steve James and Nathan Blake joining chair Walker.

Ex-Olympic and Commonwealth Games sprinter Christian Malcolm was named coach of the year after overseeing Great Britain's men taking gold and a European record in the World Championships.

Britain's women won silver at the same championships.

Separately at the IPC Paralympic World Championships, he coached Jordan Howe to silver.

Former Swansea City, Cardiff City, Leeds United and Wales striker Alan Curtis went home with the lifetime achievement award.

Wales and Lions dual rugby-code legend Dai Watkins was given the special recognition title.

The Unsung Hero award has already been given to fell running organiser Mike Blake who will go on to represent Wales at the UK BBC Sports Personality of the Year event in Birmingham on Sunday, 18 December.

Other winners

Volunteer of the Year: Fateha Ahmed (swimming, Cardiff)

Inspiring Young Person of the Year: Hannah Nolan (multi-sport, Llandudno)

Organisation of the Year: Disability Sport Wales

Sporting Experience of the Year: Us Girls

Community Coach of the Year: Mark James - (boxing, Newport)