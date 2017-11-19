Skeleton World Cup: Great Britain's Laura Deas just misses a medal

Laura Deas made her World Cup debut in the 2014/15 season where she finished fifth overall

Wales' Laura Deas claimed a second successive top five finish in the Women's Skeleton World Cup race in Park City, Utah.

The 28-year old finished ahead of Olympic champion and Great Britain teammate Lizzy Yarnold, who was eighth.

Deas produced the joint quickest run of the day, with her time in heat two only matched by the winner, Elena Nikitina.

Deas, who finished sixth in the World Cup standings last year, is now third in the overall rankings.

Russia's Nikitina won gold, while Germany's Tina Hermann finished second ahead of compatriot Jacqueline Lolling.

Yarnold won a bronze medal in the opening race of the new Skeleton World Cup season in Lake Placid, USA, with Deas again finishing fifth. Next weekend's World Cup race is in Whistler, Canada.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser