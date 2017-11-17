Cardiff City: Boss Warnock says there is 'no outstanding team'

Isaac Hayden scored for Newcastle United during their 2-0 win against Cardiff City last season.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock says this year's Championship does not have any outstanding teams, leaving the door open for others.

Warnock said that last season's automatic promotion winners, Newcastle and Brighton, were outstanding but that this season only had "some good teams".

"I think it is wide open," he said.

"Teams in the bottom half will be thinking if we can get a run together now we can challenge up there for the play offs and why not?"

However, Warnock repeated his opinion that Wolverhampton Wanderers are the team to beat this season.

"I did say when we played Wolves that I felt whoever finished above them would get promoted, I still think that now," he added.

The Bluebirds announced this week that they have signed Venezuelan defender Rolf Feltscher on a short-term contract until 13 January, 2018.

However, boss Warnock does not expect to do much more business once the transfer window re-opens.

"I do not think we will be doing much if I'm honest in January," he said. "I think the main thing is to try and get all the lads that are injured back to fitness.

"I think if we can get everyone back we have a squad good enough for this level.

"We have seven players injured or suspended at the moment, maybe a couple more coming back, so it is a big loss for us as a club but it shows how far we have come in 13 months that we have the back-up and still have a decent side when we lose these players.

"We have a squad which can cater for most situations, deadline to deadline."