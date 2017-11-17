Merthyr Town: 80% of squad quit Martyrs over money row

Merthyr Town were re-established in 2010 after originally founding in 1934

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League side Merthyr Town say 80% of their squad have quit the club.

It is understood the players have resigned due to financial issues.

"80% of the players have had to leave, but I am still in discussion with some players about staying," manager Gavin Williams said in a statement on the Martyrs' website.

"I am confident we will be able to field a competitive team, but it will take a bit of time."

Chief executive Rob Price and board member Mike Williams left the club in September, while Lee Rossiter and Anthony Hughes have stepped down as co-opted board members.

Jamie Mack and Robert Parker have also tendered their resignations from the Merthyr board, while Anthony Hughes has stood down as vice chairman.

"I know supporters are going to want to know as soon as possible what the make-up of the squad is going to be, but I don't want to release bits and pieces here and there so please bear with me while I continue to work at it," Williams added.

Merthyr' supporters have called an emergency fans meeting for Monday.