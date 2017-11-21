BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Jonathan Davies profile

Centre Jonathan Davies was voted the 2017 British and Irish Lions player of the series in New Zealand

Centre Jonathan Davies has been one of the stand-out performers in both domestic and international rugby union in 2017, including being voted the British and Irish Lions man of the series in New Zealand.

The 29-year-old began this year's Six Nations with a try in Wales' opening 33-7 win over Italy, but that was followed by back-to-back losses against England and Scotland.

Although they beat Ireland in a thrilling Cardiff encounter, another loss in the final game with France saw Warren Gatland's side finish fifth in the table.

Davies' regional side the Scarlets failed to reach the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup but were flying in the Pro12.

Scarlets beat Leinster in Ireland in the semi-finals, despite having wing Steff Evans sent off, and then beat another Irish side Munster - also in Dublin - in the final.

Davies was one of Scarlets' six tries scorers as the Welsh side won in style 46-22 to claim the title for the first time since 2004.

That form saw Davies selected for the end-of-season Lions squad to tour New Zealand.

The centre played every minute of the three Tests against the All Blacks as the Lions secured an historic series draw, and Davies' outstanding displays both in defence and attack saw him voted the Lions player of the series.

But Wales and Scarlets will have to manage without Davies for much of the 2017-18 season, as he suffered a serious foot injury in the opening November international against Australia that is likely to sideline him for six months.

Jonathan Davies (L) and brother James celebrate Scarlets winning the 2016-17 Pro12 title

Davies was born in Solihull in England, but his parents soon moved back to the heart of Welsh-speaking Carmarthenshire to run the Fox & Hounds Pub in Bancyfelin, which earned Davies his nickname 'Fox'.

His younger brother James also plays for Scarlets at flanker and won an Olympic silver medal with the Great Britain sevens team at Rio 2016.

Davies Sr came through the academy system at Scarlets and made his senior debut in 2006. A Wales call came in 2009 and he made his Test debut against Canada in Toronto.

Within two years Davies had made the 13 shirt his own and started six of Wales' seven games at the 2011 World Cup - scoring three tries in the process as Wales reached the semi-finals.

Davies went on to help his country win back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2012 - which also secured the Grand Slam - and 2013. To date he has won 65 Wales caps and scored 13 tries.

He was selected for the 2013 Lions tour and - like he would in 2017 - played every minute of every Test as the Lions secured their first victory in Australia since 1989.

The centre joined Clermont Auvergne in 2014 on a two-year contract, helping the French side reach the finals of both the European Champions Cup and the Top 14 in 2015.

His year would end in more injury disappointment, however, as Davies was ruled out of the 2015 World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments.

Davies returned to Llanelli to rejoin Scarlets in 2016 after agreeing a dual-contract with the Welsh Rugby Union.

