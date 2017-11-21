BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Aled Sion Davies profile

Aled Sion Davies has dominated the F42 shot out and discus at the past three World Para Athletics Championships

BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2017 Date: Monday, 4 December

Aled Sion Davies underlined his status as the dominant force in field Para athletics with two gold medals in the 2017 World Championships in London.

The 26-year-old from Bridgend defended his F42 discus and F42 shot put, setting a new world record of 17.52m.

It is the third time in succession Davies has triumphed in both events at the competition.

The Welshman also broke his personal best in the discus at the Triton Invitational in San Diego, California, when he threw 54.85m - more than half a metre further than his previous best.

Unfortunately the event was not ratified and his world record mark remains the 54.14m he set at the 2016 in the European Championships.

Davies was born with talipese and hemi-hemilia of the right leg, a combined disability which limits how his leg works and means missing bones, and no muscle growth or ligaments.

As a youngster he competed for Bridgend Surf Life Saving Club before he made his switch to athletics.

Davies soon proved his throwing talent by taking shot put gold and discus gold at the 2010 World Junior Championships, improving on the previous year's discus silver and fourth place in the shot.

Aled Sion Davies celebrates his shot put title at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships

He won gold and silver in the shot and discus at the 2011 World Athletic Championships in New Zealand, and also overcame a serious knee injury to win his Great Britain place for the 2012 Paralympic Games.

The Welshman enjoyed an impressive build-up to London 2012, as Davies broke the F42 shot put world record with a throw of 14.56m at the CP Grand Prix in Gateshead.

The multi-talented field athlete claimed two medals at London 2012, winning a bronze medal in the F42/44 shot put before claiming gold in the F42 discus.

Davies was the world number one and had not lost a competition he had entered going into the 2013 IPC Athletics World Championships in Lyon.

He set a new world record to win the F42 shot putt with a best of 14.71m - beating the old mark of 14.43m - before turning his attention to his favoured event the discus and threw one of the biggest throws of his life - 47.62m in the final round - to win by more than six metres.

Days after his double gold in Lyon, Davies set a new stadium record in winning the shot during the Anniversary Games at London's Olympic Stadium.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Davies won silver for Wales in the F42/44 discus and at that year's IPC Athletics European Championships, held in Swansea, won double gold in the F42 discus and shot put.

It was also double gold in those events at the 2015 IPC World Championships in Doha in October, throwing a world record 49.59m in the F42 discus, and then setting a championship record 14.95m in the F42 shot put.

With the F42 discus dropped from the Olympic programme at Rio 2016, Davies claimed gold in the F42 shot put. Earlier in the year he had broken the discus and shot put world records and took gold in these events in the European Championships in Grosseto, Italy.

