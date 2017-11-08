John Phillips: Welshman withdraws from UFC debut after visa delays

John Phillips in training

Welshman John Phillips' long-awaited UFC debut has again been postponed because of visa issues.

Phillips was due to fight Eryk Anders in Fresno, California, on Saturday, 9 December.

However, he tweeted on 8 November that he had withdrawn because of delays processing his visa application.

Phillips was originally slated to make his UFC debut in January 2017, when visa issues also forced the cancellation of that fight.

"Unfortunately I had to be pulled from the Dec 9th California card due to visa issues," he said in a Tweet.

"My visa has gone in to administrative process which means there's a high chance it will not come back in time for the show.

"It's out of mine and UFC's hands. Just waiting to get on another show now."

Usually competing in the light-heavyweight division, the 32-year-old was moving down to 185lbs for the bout.

Phillips would have been the third Welshman to fight in UFC after Jack Marshman and Brett Johns.