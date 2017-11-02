Elinor Barker: Welsh cyclist wants to double up at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Elinor Barker has formed a potent Madison combination with Ellie Dickinson

Elinor Barker would like to compete for more than one gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The Cardiff cyclist was part of the Great Britain team pursuit quartet that won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The 23-year-old was crowned world points champion in 2017 while also taking silver in the scratch and madison, and Barker wants to test that pedigree in Tokyo.

"Team pursuit is always the goal but I would love to be a part of the madison or the omnium," she said.

"It's quite far out to call it now and we have a lot of girls who could ride those events.

"If I think I am going to get within a shot of one of them I will commit to it."

Barker won European madison gold in Berlin in October with Ellie Dickinson alongside team pursuit silver.

She will compete in the omnium at the opening Track World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland, on 3-5 November as part of a 14-strong British Cycling squad.

With the madison being included in the Olympic programme, Barker has reason to feel optimistic.

"It's exciting and going to move the sport forward because it is such a difficult technical race," said Barker.

"It will bring on every element of bunch racing.

"I have ridden with Ellie before and we make a good partnership because we are similar riders and sizes."

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny are part of a multi-talented GB cycling squad

Barker knows there is also stiff competition to compete in the omnium, with world and Olympic champion Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, also with a world title, amongst the GB team.

"I haven't done an omnium at a World Cup event for about five years," said Barker.

"I don't think it's unjustified it's been a long time, because every time we put someone in this event they medal at a World Championships or an Olympics!"

It is yet another event for a busy year on road and track for Barker, which will continue at the second Track World Cup event in Manchester on 10-12 November.

"I love racing and there are so many events I want to do in my career that I just feel I need to say yes to as many as possible," said Barker.

"I am looking forward to racing in Manchester.

"A home World Cup is special and we are pretty good at hosting them in front of sell-out crowds."