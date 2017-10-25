UFC Fight Night 119: Jack Marshman faces Brazil tester with Antonio Carlos Jr

Jack Marshman's previous UFC loss was also facing a Brazilian against Thiago Santos

Welsh mixed martial arts fighter Jack Marshman says he is "very confident" he will beat Antonio Carlos Jr at UFC Fight Night 119 on Sunday.

Marshman, 27, takes on home favourite Carlos Jr in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He has won two of his first three fights and his only defeat came against another Brazilian - Thiago Santos - in Halifax, Canada, last February.

"They [Santos and Carlos Jr] are actually team-mates so it'll be interesting," Marshman said.

"But they're two completely different styles of fighters. [Carlos Jr] is just going to want to take it to the ground and I'm just going to want to keep it standing.

"I think I'll have a massive advantage there."

Hostile crowd?

Marshman was the first Welshman to sign to the UFC and will be contesting his fourth bout in under a year.

The former paratrooper from Abertillery arrived in Sao Paulo late on Tuesday night, but says a 12-hour sleep got rid of any jet lag.

Unlike his two UFC wins in Belfast and Glasgow, Marshman will not be the crowd favourite at this weekend's fight.

But he told BBC Sport Wales that will not harm his chances: "The crowd makes no difference to me.

"If it's a hostile crowd in Brazil, I'm actually looking forward to it, to be honest.

"It's a big fight for me and I'm very confident. I don't think about my numbers [of wins and losses] - I just want to go out there and put on a good show."

Marshman recently signed a second four-fight deal with the UFC after impressing in his first year.

*Jack Marshman takes on Antonio Carlos Jr at UFC Fight Night 119: Machida vs Brunson from 01:00 BST on Sunday, 29 October.