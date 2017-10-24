Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones tells BBC Sport Wales fellow Welsh fighter Lauren Williams is 'definitely one to watch' after her World Grand Prix gold in London.

Williams, 18, defeated world champion Ruth Gbagbi in the -67kg World Grand Prix final on Friday to secure her first major senior title.

Jones then won her -57kg division in London on Saturday and says the rest of the GB team has been inspired by the teenager Williams' success, with Jones tipping her for greatness.