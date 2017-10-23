BBC Sport - Laura Hughes: From CrossFit to the Commonwealth Games?

From CrossFit to the Commonwealth Games?

  • From the section Wales

Laura Hughes has gone from doing CrossFit at her local gym to representing Wales in weightlifting.

Hughes, 24, has only been competing in weightlifting for a year and in March set a new Welsh record on her way to winning gold in the women's 75kg category at the Welsh Championships.

In September she won gold at the Commonwealth Championships in Australia and her place at next year's Commonwealth Games could be confirmed next month.

