Skeleton World Cup: Wales' Laura Deas in Great Britain team

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh skeleton star Laura Deas says the next 12 months will be the biggest of her life

Wales' Laura Deas has been named in Great Britain's team for the opening Skeleton World Cup races of the season in North America.

She joins Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold and Youth Olympic champion Ashleigh Pittaway in the women's team.

The men's team includes Dom Parsons, who is currently ranked 10 in the world, Jerry Rice and Jack Thomas.

The World Cup season starts on 9 November in Lake Placid, New York State.

It then moves west across America to Park City and then on to Whistler in Canada.

"Last year I was putting in a lot of really good training times and feeling like I was learning a lot but it wasn't translating into results necessarily," said Deas.

"So this year is really the time to make that shift from things going well in training to really having to nail things down on race day and pulling things together. That's the plan anyway."

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held between 9 and 25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

GB Skeleton World Cup squad

Men: Dom Parsons, Jerry Rice, Jack Thomas

Women:Laura Deas, Ashleigh Pittaway, Lizzy Yarnold

Intercontinental Cup squad

Men: Marcus Wyatt

Women: Kim Murray, Maddy Smith

Europa Cup squad

Men: Stefan Squire, Craig Thompson

Women: Brogan Crowley, Ellie Furneaux, Philippa Brett, Hannah Stevenson