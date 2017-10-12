BBC Sport - West Brom: Tony Pulis says he does not want the Wales job

Pulis does not want Wales job

  • From the section Wales

West Brom manager Tony Pulis says he does not want the Wales job after their failure to reach the World Cup, but might change his mind in the future.

Current Wales boss Chris Coleman has yet to decide on his future and his contract expires at the end of November.

Top videos

Video

Pulis does not want Wales job

  • From the section Wales
Video

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ versus VAR

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

Zaha is feeling 'the love' from Palace fans

Video

Osi 'in denial' over Alex Smith as MVP

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

Bears fool Vikings with fake punt touchdown

Video

Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?

Video

‘Bayern appointing Heynckes is desperate’

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Video

Paralympian Cockroft thanks her Unsung Hero

Video

Week 5

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired