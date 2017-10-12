BBC Sport - Carys Parry: the Commonwealth hopeful as competitor and coach
Commonwealth hopeful Parry as competitor and coach
- From the section Wales
BBC Sport Wales meets hammer throwers Carys Parry and Osian Jones - the coach and her protégé who could compete together at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Parry, 36, and Jones, 24, hold the women's and men's Welsh records respectively.
They have both achieved the 'A' qualifying standard for next year's Commonwealths in Australia, meaning Parry could go as both a competitor and coach.
