BBC Sport Wales meets hammer throwers Carys Parry and Osian Jones - the coach and her protégé who could compete together at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Parry, 36, and Jones, 24, hold the women's and men's Welsh records respectively.

They have both achieved the 'A' qualifying standard for next year's Commonwealths in Australia, meaning Parry could go as both a competitor and coach.