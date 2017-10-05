BBC Sport - Cardiff ready for Welsh basketball derby

Cardiff ready for Welsh basketball derby

BBC Sport Wales catches up with basketball sides Cardiff City and Cardiff Met Archers ahead of their Welsh derby.

Previously Cardiff Met Archers were the highest placed Welsh team playing in the National Basketball League.

But there is a new team on the rise and Cardiff City have joined them in NBL Division 3 South, with the two sides meeting this weekend.

Cardiff City host Cardiff Met Archers at the House of Sport, Sloper Road, Cardiff on Saturday, 7 October at 19.15 BST.

Cardiff ready for Welsh basketball derby

  From the section Wales
