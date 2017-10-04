BBC Sport - Andrew Selby focused on 'one shot' for world title

Selby focused on 'one shot' for title

Welsh boxer Andrew Selby faces Maximinio Flores in a WBC world flyweight title eliminator on Saturday determined to take his chance.

The 28-year-old from Barry will contest just his 10th professional fight at London's York Hall on Saturday and has left little to chance with his Spartan preparations.

