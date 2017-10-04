Teenage gymnast Maisie Methuen tells BBC Sport Wales she is dreaming of winning individual and team medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 16-year-old from Pontypool won floor gold at the British Gymnastics Championships in March. It was her first senior championships.

After finishing her GCSEs in the summer, she says she has matured a lot this year and is training hard in the hope of making the plane to the Gold Coast.