Team Wales chef de mission Professor Nicola Phillips says she wants her team to emulate the men's footballers' success when they go to next year's Commonwealth Games.

The Wales football team reached the semi-finals of the 2016 European Championships against all the odds.

The Commonwealth Games are being held on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April 2018.

Phillips believes her team can come away with the most medals ever won by Wales at an overseas Games.