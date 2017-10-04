BBC Sport - Nicola Phillips: Team Wales boss says footballers 'raised bar' for Commonwealths

Wales footballers 'raised bar' for Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales

Team Wales chef de mission Professor Nicola Phillips says she wants her team to emulate the men's footballers' success when they go to next year's Commonwealth Games.

The Wales football team reached the semi-finals of the 2016 European Championships against all the odds.

The Commonwealth Games are being held on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April 2018.

Phillips believes her team can come away with the most medals ever won by Wales at an overseas Games.

Top videos

Video

Wales footballers 'raised bar' for Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Week 4

Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals

Video

Girl with dwarfism 'dropped on head'

  • From the section News
Video

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

'Marley will bring winning mentality to England'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired