Ice hockey Elite League: Dundee Stars 0-4 Cardiff Devils

Matthew Myers is a Cardiff-born Devils player

Cardiff Devils bounced back from two weekend defeats with a comfortable Elite League win at Dundee Stars.

The Devils lost 6-1 to Elite League leaders Manchester Storm on Sunday, having been beaten 5-2 at Milton Keynes in the Challenge Cup a day earlier.

At winless Dundee, Justin Faryna eased the visitors nerves and Matthew Myers and Patrick Asselin also scored in the opening period.

Layne Ulmer struck late on to to seal victory for Andrew Lord's team.