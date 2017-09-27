BBC Sport - Rob Davies hopeful ahead of European Championships

Davies hopeful ahead of European Championships

Paralympic gold medallist Rob Davies is hoping for more success at the European Para Table Tennis Championships.

Davies talks about his gold medal in Rio, the joys of married life and how disability sport is helping to make people with disabilities "less of a taboo subject."

