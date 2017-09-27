BBC Sport - Martyn Williams: Schools should not ban tackling & scrums
Schools should not ban tackling & scrums
Former Wales captain Martyn Williams tells the ScrumV podcast he doesn't want tacking and scrums banned in schools rugby after a study from Newcastle University called for it to be outlawed.
