BBC Sport - Cardiff Half Marathon: Mum runs after being crushed by own car
Mum crushed by own car runs Cardiff Half
- From the section Wales
Two years ago mum Sonali Das Simpson was crushed by her own people carrier after picking her daughter up from school.
After suffering life-threatening injuries, she has since recovered to run the Cardiff Half Marathon in aid of the air ambulance team that saved her life.
