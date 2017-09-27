BBC Sport - Cardiff Half Marathon: Mum runs after being crushed by own car

Mum crushed by own car runs Cardiff Half

Two years ago mum Sonali Das Simpson was crushed by her own people carrier after picking her daughter up from school.

After suffering life-threatening injuries, she has since recovered to run the Cardiff Half Marathon in aid of the air ambulance team that saved her life.

