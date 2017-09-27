John Phillips: Welshman to face Eryk Anders on UFC debut

From the section

Without fighting, UFC debutant John Phillips says he would have been dead.

Welshman John Phillips will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Eryk Anders in Fresno, California, on Saturday, 9 December.

Injuries and visa issues stopped Phillips from becoming the third Welsh fighter in the UFC earlier this year.

Usually competing in the light-heavyweight division, the 32-year-old will move down to 185lbs for this bout.

Anders, 30, a former University of Alabama American footballer, beat Rafael Natal in his UFC debut in July.