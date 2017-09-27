John Phillips: Welshman to face Eryk Anders on UFC debut

  • From the section Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device

Without fighting, UFC debutant John Phillips says he would have been dead.

Welshman John Phillips will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Eryk Anders in Fresno, California, on Saturday, 9 December.

Injuries and visa issues stopped Phillips from becoming the third Welsh fighter in the UFC earlier this year.

Usually competing in the light-heavyweight division, the 32-year-old will move down to 185lbs for this bout.

Anders, 30, a former University of Alabama American footballer, beat Rafael Natal in his UFC debut in July.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired closer to home......

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired