John Phillips: Welshman to face Eryk Anders on UFC debut
- From the section Wales
Welshman John Phillips will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Eryk Anders in Fresno, California, on Saturday, 9 December.
Injuries and visa issues stopped Phillips from becoming the third Welsh fighter in the UFC earlier this year.
Usually competing in the light-heavyweight division, the 32-year-old will move down to 185lbs for this bout.
Anders, 30, a former University of Alabama American footballer, beat Rafael Natal in his UFC debut in July.