BBC Sport - Elite League highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm
Highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm
- From the section Wales
Watch highlights as reigning Elite League champions Cardiff Devils suffered a 6-1 home defeat by Manchester Storm. The comprehensive win put Manchester in the top spot.
Cardiff Devils' next match is at Dundee Stars on Wednesday, 27 September.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired