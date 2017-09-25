BBC Sport - Elite League highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm

Highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm

  • From the section Wales

Watch highlights as reigning Elite League champions Cardiff Devils suffered a 6-1 home defeat by Manchester Storm. The comprehensive win put Manchester in the top spot.

Cardiff Devils' next match is at Dundee Stars on Wednesday, 27 September.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm

  • From the section Wales
Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian

Video

Highlights: Moeen hits brilliant 53-ball century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

NFL stars stage Wembley anthem protest

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Video

Mike Myers on British roots & Invictus Games

Video

Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton

Video

Sagan wins historic hat-trick in photo finish

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jacksonville thrash Baltimore at Wembley

Video

Mbemba fouled for Brighton goal - Benitez

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired