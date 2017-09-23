Wales golf: Walker Cup pair turn professional

From the section

Wales' David Boote just missed the cut in his first European Tour event since turning professional, the Portugal Masters

The two Welsh players to compete in this year's Walker Cup have turned professional.

Great Britain and Ireland lost 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club with Boote the only British player to win a singles match.

A graduate of Stanford University in California, the 23-year old Boote will represent Walton Heath golf club.

Davidson turns professional after this year becoming the first Welsh golfer to win the Spanish Amateur Open.