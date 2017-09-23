Wales golf: Walker Cup pair turn professional
The two Welsh players to compete in this year's Walker Cup have turned professional.
Great Britain and Ireland lost 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club with Boote the only British player to win a singles match.
A graduate of Stanford University in California, the 23-year old Boote will represent Walton Heath golf club.
Davidson turns professional after this year becoming the first Welsh golfer to win the Spanish Amateur Open.
