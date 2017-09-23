Wales golf: Walker Cup pair turn professional

  • From the section Wales
David Boote
Wales' David Boote just missed the cut in his first European Tour event since turning professional, the Portugal Masters

The two Welsh players to compete in this year's Walker Cup have turned professional.

Great Britain and Ireland lost 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club with Boote the only British player to win a singles match.

A graduate of Stanford University in California, the 23-year old Boote will represent Walton Heath golf club.

Davidson turns professional after this year becoming the first Welsh golfer to win the Spanish Amateur Open.

Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired