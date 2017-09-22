BBC Sport - Paralympic badminton hopeful hopes to make late dad proud

Meet the para-badminton star aiming for Tokyo 2020

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales meets para-badminton player Jack Wilson, who says he wants to make his late father proud by making the 2020 Paralympics.

The 22-year-old from Glyn Ceiriog, near Wrexham, won a silver and bronze medal at his first European Championships last year.

Para-badminton will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

