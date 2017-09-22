BBC Sport - Paralympic badminton hopeful hopes to make late dad proud
Meet the para-badminton star aiming for Tokyo 2020
- From the section Wales
BBC Sport Wales meets para-badminton player Jack Wilson, who says he wants to make his late father proud by making the 2020 Paralympics.
The 22-year-old from Glyn Ceiriog, near Wrexham, won a silver and bronze medal at his first European Championships last year.
Para-badminton will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired