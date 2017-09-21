Wales' David Boote and Lydia Hall make mark in golf Opens

Lydia Hall is the daughter of former Wales rugby hooker Wayne

Welsh golfer David Boote is lying three off the lead after the opening round of the Portugal Open, his first European Tour event as a professional.

Boote left the amateur ranks after playing for Europe in their recent Walker Cup defeat by the United States.

He hit 67 to trail leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands.

Meanwhile at the women's Spanish open in Marbella, Wales' Lydia Hall went around in 68, three behind the host nation's Natalia Escuriola Martinez.