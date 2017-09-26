Netball Europe Open: Suzy Drane leads Wales in Cardiff tournament

From the section

Suzy Drane made her Wales senior debut in 2005

Suzy Drane will captain Wales at the Netball Europe Open Championships at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff on 5-8 October.

The 30-year-old has been named in a 15-strong squad which includes vice-captain Kelly Morgan and football international Nia Jones.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Fiji are the other teams competing.

Wales begin their campaign against Northern Ireland on Thursday, 5 October (18:30 BST).

Wales squad: Suzy Drane, Kelly Morgan, Georgia Rowe, Chelsea Lewis, Eleanor Roberts, Sarah Llewellyn, Cara Lea Moseley, Kyra Jones, Clare Jones, Bethan Dyke, Amanda Varey, Nia Jones, Leila Thomas, Christina Shaw, Fern Davies.