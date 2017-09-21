BBC Sport - Mica Moore: Losing bobsleigh funding was a 'massive shame'

Losing funding was a surprise - Moore

  • From the section Wales

Welsh bobsleigh competitor Mica Moore tells BBC Sport Wales she is surprised a claimed overspend has led to a complete withdrawal of funding.

British Bobsleigh is to stop funding its women's team - just five months before the Winter Olympics.

Moore, 24, from Newport, won the won junior Bobsleigh World Championship with Mica McNeill in January.

Now the pair are aiming to raise £30,000 so they can still compete at next year's Winter Games.

