Welsh bobsleigh competitor Mica Moore tells BBC Sport Wales she is surprised a claimed overspend has led to a complete withdrawal of funding.

British Bobsleigh is to stop funding its women's team - just five months before the Winter Olympics.

Moore, 24, from Newport, won the won junior Bobsleigh World Championship with Mica McNeill in January.

Now the pair are aiming to raise £30,000 so they can still compete at next year's Winter Games.