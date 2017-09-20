Mica Moore: Welsh bobsleigh hopeful vows to reach Olympics despite funding cut

Mica Moore competed for the Wales 4x100m relay team in the 2014 Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow

Winter Olympics hopeful Mica Moore plans to overcome her 'devastation' at losing funding and still compete in South Korea in February 2018.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) has withdrawn funding for a women's bobsleigh team five months before Pyeongchang 2018.

Moore, from Newport, and partner Mica McNeill hope to compete but the team will now have to raise £30,000.

"We are devastated it has come to this," said Moore.

"We were surprised and it is a massive shame but I am still focused on getting to the Olympics.

"It makes me more determined. When you have a setback it makes it worthwhile to achieve that goal."

The BBSA received £10m in funding from UK Sport in the four-year cycle to Pyeongchang 2018 but suffered a £50,000 cut this summer after the BBC revealed some athletes complained of a "toxic atmosphere" in the sport.

McNeill has this week said the "mismanagement of British Bobsleigh" has led to her predicament, while the BBSA intends to financially continue to support three men's teams on its performance programme.

Mica McNeill became world junior champion in the 2016-17 season

"BBSA have been apologetic for the overspend and it's not as if they don't want us to be there," said Moore.

"Mica is dealing with it well, although it is a frustrating situation.

"It happens to be we were the ones cut which is unfortunate."

The BBSA has been under the microscope after an independent review was launched into allegations of bullying, racism and sexism.

In the last month, performance director Gary Anderson and head coach Dominik Scherrer have stepped down with no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either.

Moore insists she has not been a victim of discrimination.

"I haven't experienced anything like that," she said .

"From what I have been through in bobsleigh, it has been a good experience."

Moore is a former Commonwealth Games sprinter who competed for Wales at Glasgow 2014 before taking up bobsleigh in 2016 and has proved a successful brake woman.

The 24-year-old hoped to compete in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April 2018 but failed to achieve a qualifying standard.

Moore has excelled in bobsleigh, partnering McNeill to World Junior Championship gold in January 2017.

A crowd funding page under the banner 'Team McNeill' has been set up to raise £30,000 to compete at the games and more than £12,500 donated by Wednesday evening, 20 September.

The team need to compete during this World Cup season, which starts in November, to achieve a favourable world ranking ahead of the Winter Olympics.

"We need that funding and are looking to source it in other ways," said Moore.

"There are people willing to help us and I hope there are more who will come forward.

"The support the public have shown us so far is incredible."