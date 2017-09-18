BBC Sport - Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils beat Nottingham Panthers 4-1
Cardiff Devils beat Panthers 4-1
Defending champions Cardiff Devils beat Nottingham Panthers comfortably at Ice Arena Wales.
Cardiff Devils' next match is away to MK Lightning in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, 23 September.
Devils return to league action a day later at home to Manchester Storm.
