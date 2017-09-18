Wales' Scott Davies 10th in world under-23 time trial
Welsh cyclist Scott Davies finished 10th in the Under-23 time trial at the World Road Race Championships in Bergen.
Davies was one of the final contenders in the 57-strong field.
The Carmarthen cyclist crossed the line in 48:49.50 behind Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg who won in a time of 47:06.48.
Davies crossed the line 30 seconds off the bronze medal position which went to France's Corentin Ermenault with Brandon McNulty of USA second.