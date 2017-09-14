BBC Sport - Welsh boxer Liam Williams tells Friday Night Social about grudge matches and fatherhood

Boxer Liam Williams on grudges and fatherhood

  • From the section Wales

Welsh boxer Liam Williams tells Friday Night Social about his rematch against Liam Smith and, away from the ring, being a father to a little girl.

Williams will face Smith in a rematch in Newcastle on 11 November, which will be an eliminator for the WBO light-middleweight title.

The fight has been pushed back from 28 October to avoid clashing with Anthony Joshua's world title defence in Cardiff.

Hear the interview in full on The Friday Night Social with Geraint Hardy from 19:00 BST on BBC Radio Wales, or catch the podcast online.

Top videos

Video

Boxer Liam Williams on grudges and fatherhood

  • From the section Wales
Video

Highlights: Essex beat Bears to edge closer to title

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Seven reasons why Ronaldo is ridiculous

Video

Big win for Swansea & marrying Thierry Henry!

Video

Essex on brink of title with Warwickshire win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Video

'First Foxes press conference was toughest career moment'

Video

The inside track on this year's likely Champions League stars

Video

Williams introduces daughter to the world

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He made him look like a fool!' Osi's punditry is back

Video

Sharapova: 'I admitted mistake - now I'm back'

  • From the section News
Audio

Arthur: Pakistan is ready to stage World Cricket again

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Canelo v Golovkin 'is going to be hell'

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired