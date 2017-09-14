Welsh boxer Liam Williams tells Friday Night Social about his rematch against Liam Smith and, away from the ring, being a father to a little girl.

Williams will face Smith in a rematch in Newcastle on 11 November, which will be an eliminator for the WBO light-middleweight title.

The fight has been pushed back from 28 October to avoid clashing with Anthony Joshua's world title defence in Cardiff.

