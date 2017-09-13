BBC Sport - Josh Reed: Could Jack Marshman's training partner be Wales' next MMA star?

Will Reed be Wales' next MMA star?

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales meets MMA fighter Josh Reed before he goes for the Cage Warriors world title in London.

The bantamweight from Blaenavon is aiming to follow in the footsteps of training partner Jack Marshman, who was signed to the UFC after winning the Cage Warriors title last year.

Reed, 26, takes on England's Nathaniel Wood at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Will Reed be Wales' next MMA star?

