Geraint Thomas: Cyclist wants Tour de France in Cardiff

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky leads the peloton through the village of Mordiford en route to Cardiff in the Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas says he hopes he can ride in a Tour de France stage in his hometown city of Cardiff.

Thomas raced as a senior for the first time in Cardiff as the Tour of Britain finished in Wales on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was seventh overall and the double Olympic track champion would one day like a stage of the Tour de France to be staged in Cardiff.

"It would be amazing (to have the Tour de France in Cardiff)," said Thomas.

"That would be the pinnacle. I don't see why it couldn't happen.

"That would be incredible and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for myself, the stuff of dreams."

The Welsh Government has held initial talks with organisers about hosting the Tour de France.

Thomas and fellow Cardiff-bred Team Sky rider Owain Doull rode into the Welsh capital with the Tour of Britain race finishing outside City Hall, the first time it has been completed in Wales.

Norwegian cyclist Edvald Boasson Hagen won the final stage and finished second overall with Dutch rider Lars Boom taking the title for a second time.

"I am really happy and great to finish in Cardiff," said Thomas.

"It was the first time racing here properly although I remember being a junior in 2000 when I was 14.

"It was a shame about the weather though, but there were still a lot of people out.

"It was great to be racing around the centre of Cardiff, just an amazing feeling.

"It was kind of like the Champs-Elysees coming in, I knew all the roads. It was one of the hardest stages, very aggressive and a lot of splits at the start."

Best of British

Thomas found himself on the podium in Cardiff as he won the Best British rider ahead of Doull in his first race since breaking his collarbone in the Tour de France in July.

"I didn't expect it after coming back from injury and my surgery," said Thomas.

"I was surprised and happy with how I have done.

"I haven't had too much training and this was a solid race, but I am nowhere near my best."

Thomas has been named in the Great Britain long list squad for the World Championships in Norway next week (September 17-26).

'Not overly keen' on World Championships

But he admits he might miss the individual road race because of concerns over his form and fitness, but will compete in the team time trial race with Team Sky.

"I am not sure about the World Championships about what is going to happen there," admitted Thomas.

"I am not overly keen because I am not at my best.

"It is not nice to go there just to make up the numbers. I just don't have the form to do anything in terms of personal aspirations.

"If a younger guy can go there and do the same job as me you are probably better sending them.

"I will speak to the management and see what the score is."