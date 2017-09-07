BBC Sport - Homeless World Cup: Hope shines through in Oslo
Hope shines through at Homeless World Cup
- From the section Wales
A heady mixture of global cultures gather at the Homeless World Cup in Oslo where BBC Wales' Lauren Jenkins saw hope shine through under the gaze of actor Michael Sheen, patron of the Welsh teams there.
