Brett Johns: Welsh fighter to compete in UFC in Las Vegas

Welshman Brett Johns will make his third UFC appearance in Las Vegas.

The Swansea fighter has previously spoken of his desire to fight in Vegas and will do so against American Joe Soto on Saturday, 1 December.

Johns in unbeaten since signing with UFC following victories over Kwan Ho Kwak in Belfast and Albert Morales in Glasgow in July.

Welsh MMA fighter Jack Marshman will next be in action in October in Brazil after signing new terms with UFC.

