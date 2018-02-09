UFC: Welshman Brett Johns faces Aljamain Sterling in Atlantic City

Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC

Welsh mixed martial arts fighter Brett Johns will face Aljamain Sterling in a UFC bout in Atlantic City, United States on 21 April, 2018.

The 25-year-old from Swansea extended his unbeaten record to 15-0 against Joe Soto in Las Vegas in December

Now the bantamweight will face New York-based 28-year-old Sterling at the Nevada Park Theatre.

Sterling's career began with 12 straight wins, but he has won only two of his last five fights.

The last of those losses, a knock-out, came against Marlon Moraes in December.