UFC: Welshman Brett Johns faces Aljamain Sterling in Atlantic City
Welsh mixed martial arts fighter Brett Johns will face Aljamain Sterling in a UFC bout in Atlantic City, United States on 21 April, 2018.
The 25-year-old from Swansea extended his unbeaten record to 15-0 against Joe Soto in Las Vegas in December
Now the bantamweight will face New York-based 28-year-old Sterling at the Nevada Park Theatre.
Sterling's career began with 12 straight wins, but he has won only two of his last five fights.
The last of those losses, a knock-out, came against Marlon Moraes in December.