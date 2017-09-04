Rob Davies: Welsh table tennis Paralympian selected for Czech Open

Rob Davies
Rob Davies has been playing table tennis competitively since 2007 following an accident playing rugby which left him using a wheelchair

Paralympic table tennis gold medallist Rob Davies is in the British squad to compete in the Czech Open.

Davies, from Brecon, who won gold in the men's class 1 singles in Rio last year, will use the tournament to prepare for the defence of his European title later this month.

The 33-year-old will be joined by a squad of eight young players at the event.

The Czech Open will be held in Ostrava from 7 September to 9 September.

