Rob Davies: Welsh table tennis Paralympian selected for Czech Open
- From the section Wales
Paralympic table tennis gold medallist Rob Davies is in the British squad to compete in the Czech Open.
Davies, from Brecon, who won gold in the men's class 1 singles in Rio last year, will use the tournament to prepare for the defence of his European title later this month.
The 33-year-old will be joined by a squad of eight young players at the event.
The Czech Open will be held in Ostrava from 7 September to 9 September.